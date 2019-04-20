B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

