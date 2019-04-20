Azul (AZUL) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) were up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 1,080,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 550,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Azul from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.02.

Get Azul alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $651.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.03 million. Azul had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Azul by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/azul-azul-trading-up-7.html.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.