Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce sales of $110.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.25 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $101.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $486.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.76 million to $490.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $573.20 million, with estimates ranging from $557.78 million to $591.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,165.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,057 shares of company stock worth $6,131,430. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $42,758,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 398,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,551. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

