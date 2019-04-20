Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Receives $30.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,547,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $139,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,918 shares of company stock worth $25,373,442 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 790.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 986,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.