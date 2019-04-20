AXA Equitable (EQH) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

AXA Equitable (NYSE: EQH) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AXA Equitable to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AXA Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AXA Equitable pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA Equitable is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

48.0% of AXA Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AXA Equitable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXA Equitable and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A AXA Equitable Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA Equitable and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable $12.08 billion N/A 5.81 AXA Equitable Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 32.85

AXA Equitable’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable. AXA Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AXA Equitable and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable 0 5 8 0 2.62 AXA Equitable Competitors 191 689 775 40 2.39

AXA Equitable currently has a consensus price target of $24.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.08%. Given AXA Equitable’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXA Equitable has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

AXA Equitable rivals beat AXA Equitable on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

