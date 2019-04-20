Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,723.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,587,133 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Shares of UNH opened at $221.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/aviance-capital-management-llc-sells-419-shares-of-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.