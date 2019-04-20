Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,729 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,503,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $209,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

