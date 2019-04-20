Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.44. 1,423,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $164.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $5,279,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

