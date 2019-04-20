ATLANT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $784.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $784.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00466171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01106951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00206440 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

