Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) versus BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) Head-To-Head Analysis

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -56.58% -51.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$9.96 million ($1.98) -3.39 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$230.70 million ($5.27) -6.05

Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Atara Biotherapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.94%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

