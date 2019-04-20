At Home Group Inc (HOME) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.72 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

