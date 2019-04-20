Asure Software (ASUR) Shares Down 7.2%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 10,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 237,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Research analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

