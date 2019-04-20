AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,516 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,998,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 5,430,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

