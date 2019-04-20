Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Dynamics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,055. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. FIG Partners upgraded General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

NYSE:GD opened at $176.85 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

