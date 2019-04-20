Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

GS stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $256.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

