Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,172,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,144,000 after acquiring an additional 224,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after acquiring an additional 262,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $955.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Bradley S. Karro bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

