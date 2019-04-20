Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2,883.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 458,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $24.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/asset-dedication-llc-increases-holdings-in-ishares-ibonds-dec-2027-term-corporate-etf-ibds.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.