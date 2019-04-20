Asset Dedication LLC Has $73,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,466 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In related news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/asset-dedication-llc-has-73000-position-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.