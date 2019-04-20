A Swedish developer friendly using WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he’s convinced the allegations that have him jailed in Ecuador lack substance and”will fall ”

A judge ordered while a circumstance is prepared by prosecutors Bini held for 90 days. Soria said they’ve presented no proof of any wrongdoing.

The president, Lenin Moreno of ecuador, said Tuesday the Bini hacked online accounts belonging to the government and citizens and cellphones.

Interior Minister Paula Romo said Bini was concerned to blackmail Moreno. No specifics were given.

She said in a televised interview Thursday that police wanted to know why”an expert in encryption, in security” had purchased $250,000 in digital storage in Ecuador.

“What sort of activity requires such an immense quantity of information storage on a domain host?” She inquired. “what type of info is it? That is part of what prosecutors and judges will need to define”

Soria doesn’t deny that Bini and Assange seen with at London in the Ecuadorian Embassy. Romo previously said he and 12 times seen. But Soria denies Bini had been a WikiLeaks collaborator and requires for the charges against his customer centric.

Assange had lived in the dense London embassy because 2012, but relations soured after Moreno evicted , then lifted asylum and took workplace.

A resident of Ecuador Bini is the director of the Center for Digital Autonomy, a nonprofit whose jobs focus on user-friendly encryption programs to create communications safer.

Bini thanked supporters in his statement and he is being held for sectarian reasons — for whatever numbers to Orwellian”thoughtcrimes.”

“The leaders of the planet are waging a war against knowledge. The case against me is according to the books I have read and the tech I have,” he said. “If Ecuador can do so, so can other people .”

“I’m confident it’s going to be obvious that there is no material to this scenario, and that it will fall into nothing,” he explained.

Bini’s parents arrived in Quito out of Sweden earlier in the week plus Soria said they’ve visited him .

