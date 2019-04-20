ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ASHTY stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $131.40.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

