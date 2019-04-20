Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,190 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,175,512,000 after buying an additional 813,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,929,000 after buying an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 129.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after buying an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $205.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

