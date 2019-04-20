Argan, Inc. (AGX) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Argan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Argan by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.96. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

