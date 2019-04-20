Ares Management (ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.67

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 31174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 785.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

