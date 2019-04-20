Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,655 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,437,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 472,555 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,766,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,091,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

