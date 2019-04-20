Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

ASC stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,041,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 135,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 239,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

