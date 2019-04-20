Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:ADM opened at $42.76 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/archer-daniels-midland-co-adm-stake-lessened-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.