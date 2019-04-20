Aqua America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WTR)

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,840% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

WTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 96,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/aqua-america-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-wtr.html.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.