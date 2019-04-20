Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) CEO William G. Rice Buys 10,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,075.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

