Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Apple by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after buying an additional 559,737 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,510,000 after buying an additional 455,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $203.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,002.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

