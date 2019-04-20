Aphria (APHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APHA. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Clarus Securities began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 10,335,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,421. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 4.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

