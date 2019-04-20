Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will announce sales of $229.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.59 million and the highest is $232.54 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $247.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $916.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $946.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $937.46 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $975.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.44 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $39,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,006,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. 1,398,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

