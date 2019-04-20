Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream has significant exposure to debt capital and its balance sheet is considerably more levered than the industry. The company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is 98.1% as compared with the industry’s 33.2%. Notably, the global economic slowdown may hurt demand for clean energy. Also, the price of natural gas has declined significantly over the past few months. Thus, weak demand and low commodity price are likely to hurt production of natural gas. Lower production volumes could dent demand for midstream infrastructures, hurting Antero Midstream. Moreover, the company is losing the opportunity to earn more fee-based revenues by providing midstream services to other drillers, apart from Antero Resources Corporation, in the prolific Marcellus Shale play.”

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 246.65%. The company had revenue of $281.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,811,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after buying an additional 2,333,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,540,000 after buying an additional 974,888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,702,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after buying an additional 626,056 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.