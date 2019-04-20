Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $276,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

