Anglo American (NGLOY) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.37. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.