Anglo American (AAL) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has GBX 2,340 ($30.58) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.75).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,047.50 ($26.75).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,169.50 ($28.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Also, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,420 shares of company stock worth $2,952,116 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

