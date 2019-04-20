Analyzing Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) and American Vanguard (AVD)

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Vanguard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and American Vanguard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A American Vanguard $454.27 million 1.15 $24.19 million $0.81 21.63

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bion Environmental Technologies and American Vanguard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Vanguard has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. Given American Vanguard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,706.21% American Vanguard 5.33% 7.48% 4.18%

Dividends

American Vanguard pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bion Environmental Technologies does not pay a dividend. American Vanguard pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Vanguard has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; distributes chemicals for greenhouse and nursery production markets; and offers formulations, such as PCNB, chlorothalonil, and propiconazole under the FFII and FFIII names. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

