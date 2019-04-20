Analysts Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Price Target at $4.23

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 845,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,988. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
