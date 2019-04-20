Analysts Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Price Target at $4.23

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 845,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,988. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 381.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.26%. Analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

