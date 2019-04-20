Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Target Price at $70.67

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,948.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,010,690. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,560,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.