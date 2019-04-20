Analysts Set Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) PT at $24.83

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 568,791 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.12. 1,180,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,007. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

