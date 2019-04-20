Analysts Set CONMED Co. (CNMD) Target Price at $90.00

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

CNMD stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. CONMED has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $361,552.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CONMED by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

