Analysts Set CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Price Target at $202.00

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNOOC in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CNOOC by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 315,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 599.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 45,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

CEO opened at $188.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $202.38.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.0955 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. CNOOC’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

