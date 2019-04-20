Analysts Set Cigna Corp (CI) Price Target at $237.93

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.85.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.00. 5,347,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.