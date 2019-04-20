Analysts Set Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target at $48.11

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.50 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.22. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Kulwant Mahajan sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$36,914.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,692.72. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.93, for a total value of C$309,217.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$336,230.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $421,522.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

