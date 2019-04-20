Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Price Target at $27.21

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,795.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. 4,216,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

