Analysts Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Target Price at $96.17

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,150.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $277,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,950 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 90,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,425. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.