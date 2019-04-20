Analysts Set Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

