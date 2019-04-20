Analysts Expect TiVo Corp (TIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will announce sales of $158.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.12 million and the highest is $158.31 million. TiVo posted sales of $189.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.33 million to $647.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.85 million, with estimates ranging from $666.70 million to $672.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TiVo.

Get TiVo alerts:

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). TiVo had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered TiVo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIVO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TiVo has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TiVo (TIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.