Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Novavax to $4.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $4.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

