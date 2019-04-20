Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.50. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $132,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

