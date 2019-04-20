Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.50. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $132,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.