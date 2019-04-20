Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $22.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Kamada posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $126.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.03 million to $128.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.24 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $190.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Kamada had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 100,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 17.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 60,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 60,866 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.